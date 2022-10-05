Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.05. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 68,285 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $521.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
