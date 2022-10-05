Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.05. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 68,285 shares changing hands.

Yatsen Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $521.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

Yatsen Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Yatsen by 204.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 114.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 108,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Featured Stories

