Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Trading 6.4% Higher

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.01). 11,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 10,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($4.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Trading Up 6.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 395.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 410.61. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.