XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,802.81

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,802.81 ($33.87) and traded as low as GBX 1,628.50 ($19.68). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,644 ($19.86), with a volume of 58,870 shares changing hands.

XP Power Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,056.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,787.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1,480.70.

XP Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. XP Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

Insider Transactions at XP Power

XP Power Company Profile

In related news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($31.11) per share, with a total value of £36,487.75 ($44,088.63).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

