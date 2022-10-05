Xiasi Inu (XIASI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Xiasi Inu (XIASI) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Xiasi Inu has a total market capitalization of $478,651.00 and approximately $40,582.00 worth of Xiasi Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xiasi Inu has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xiasi Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004583 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.01593442 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Xiasi Inu

Xiasi Inu (XIASI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Xiasi Inu’s total supply is 486,261,375,887,992 coins. The Reddit community for Xiasi Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Xiasiinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xiasi Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuXiasi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xiasi Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Xiasi Inu is a charity based project. Xiasi Inu aims to have its project in the hands of the community that stands by it and plans to achieve this by locking the liquidity and relinquishing ownership.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiasi Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiasi Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiasi Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

