Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 130.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,549 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.2% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 82,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after acquiring an additional 502,015 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XENE. Bank of America began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XENE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,013. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

