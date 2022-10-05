XCAD Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $410.73 Million (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One XCAD Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00010292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XCAD Network has a market capitalization of $410.73 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XCAD Network has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About XCAD Network

XCAD Network’s genesis date was May 14th, 2021. XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,862,078 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. XCAD Network’s official website is xcademytoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xcademy plans to revolutionize creator monetization by creating a tokenized economy and marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XCAD Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XCAD Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XCAD Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

