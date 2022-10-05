WorkQuest Token (WQT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $149,385.24

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $149,385.24 and $287,070.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,286,498 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars.

