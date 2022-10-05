Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05). 9,115,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 9,149,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.05).

Woodbois Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £89.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.84.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

