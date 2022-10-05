WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.64

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.64 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 25.88 ($0.31). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 26.43 ($0.32), with a volume of 259,738 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DES. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $12,862,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 210.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,015 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 35.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 614,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 161,778 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,291,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 968,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

