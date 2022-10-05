WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 2,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.