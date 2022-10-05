WINkLink Market Capitalization Hits $98.97 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $98.97 million and approximately $34.56 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIN is a TRC20 token issued on the TRON network, which is used in multiple scenarios; WinkLink nodes receive WIN tokens as rewards for providing trusted data, Developers request trusted data by paying WIN to the WinkLink nodes, WIN holders can get involved in community governance and decide its future By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. Telegram | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

