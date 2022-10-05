Wings Price Tops $0.0036 (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Wings has a market cap of $358,115.12 and $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. Telegram | Reddit | Wiki Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

