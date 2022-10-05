Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $23.52 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,115 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 5.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $23,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Valero Energy by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

VLO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.23. 112,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,849. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.90.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

