Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 39,440 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 2.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,446,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

