Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,591 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 4.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.7 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 571,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,559,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

