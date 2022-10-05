WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.71

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 1449618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 153.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $15,072,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

