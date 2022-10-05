William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock remained flat at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.04. William Penn Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 15.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

In other William Penn Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $31,872.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 15,675 shares of company stock valued at $180,416 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

