William Allan LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

