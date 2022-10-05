William Allan LLC Acquires 11,324 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

William Allan LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.2% of William Allan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. William Allan LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 137,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,115. The company has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

