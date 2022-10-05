Wilder World Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.77 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $119.77 million and $576,662.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wilder World’s official website is www.wilderworld.com.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

