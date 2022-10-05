Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 111,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,881. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

