Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 6,000 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank comprises 3.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $28,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.76. 3,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,541. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

