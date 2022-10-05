Westwood Management Corp IL Purchases 800 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 0.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $2,098,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 68.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,557. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

