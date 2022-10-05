Westwood Management Corp IL Has $14.30 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises 1.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.06% of Aptiv worth $14,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1,515.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

