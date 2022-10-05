Wedbush Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $95.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $109.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $75.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

