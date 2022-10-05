Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,232,000 after acquiring an additional 649,447 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,022,000. HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 238,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,105.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,678 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,657. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.12 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.37.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.