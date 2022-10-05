Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,719 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. 28,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.