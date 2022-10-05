Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 53,010 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 7.2% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,157,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 63,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,806. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $81.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

