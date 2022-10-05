Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 242,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 177,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,800. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

