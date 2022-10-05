WD Rutherford LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. 231,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,269,372. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

