WD Rutherford LLC Sells 4,405 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after acquiring an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after acquiring an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.92. 242,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

