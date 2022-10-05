WD Rutherford LLC Invests $29,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

Walmart stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.09. The stock had a trading volume of 113,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.