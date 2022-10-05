WD Rutherford LLC Increases Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 974.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 16.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 24.4% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 277,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

B&G Foods Stock Performance

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 39,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,500. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

