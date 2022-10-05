WD Rutherford LLC Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 402.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,034 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,905,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,145,000 after acquiring an additional 637,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,067,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 371,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.25. 54,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.