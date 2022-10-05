Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Achieves $16.13 Million

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $446,828.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 399,999,637 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services.”

