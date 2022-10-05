Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Watsco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watsco to earn $13.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Watsco Trading Down 1.5 %

WSO stock traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $270.32. 2,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,480. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.20.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

