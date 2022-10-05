Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Watsco has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watsco to earn $13.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.29. 2,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,480. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.93 and its 200 day moving average is $269.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 136.6% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

