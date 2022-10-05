Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 37,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

