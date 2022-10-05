Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,812 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6,118.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,319 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,254 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 53,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.7% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

