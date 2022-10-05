Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $228,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.63. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

