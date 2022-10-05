Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 280 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $262,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 140,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

