Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.15. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 100 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of -0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $104.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.