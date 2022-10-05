WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

