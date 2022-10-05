WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 500 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 61,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

