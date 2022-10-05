WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

