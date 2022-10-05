WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

