WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $46,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,852 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $80,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

