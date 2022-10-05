WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $231.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

