WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.6 %

UPS opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.60.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.