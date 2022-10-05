WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10.

